Angola vs Kenya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025

Angola vs Kenya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025

Raphael Durand
Angola vs Kenya prediction Photo: nigeriasoccernet.com / Author unknown
07 aug 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the second round in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) group stage will take place on Thursday at the Lubango Arena, where Angola will host Kenya. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

Angola came into the tournament as a two-time COSAFA Cup winner and with plenty of CHAN experience. However, their start in Algeria was a harsh one: a 0-2 defeat to Morocco, where Angola looked overly cautious and predictable. Still, it’s worth noting that Pedro Gonçalves’s men racked up four convincing wins in a row against South Africa, Madagascar, and Lesotho, scoring 12 goals in the process.

Traditionally, the Angolans rely on physicality, structure, and dominance in the central areas. Up front, hopes rest on Mabululu, who can decide a moment single-handedly, as well as the experienced wingers Gilberto and Dala. However, against Kenya, they’ll need more creativity and courage—otherwise, they risk being punished again for passive play.

The Kenyan national team could be one of the tournament’s surprises. Benni McCarthy’s side won their debut CHAN match, edging out DR Congo 1-0—despite an opponent’s goal being disallowed after a VAR review. Kenya has clearly evolved: they’re more organized and confident, and now have a realistic shot at advancing from the group.

In attack, the Kenyans rely on the powerful Michael Olunga and flank support—Masika and Otieno provide width and pressing. In midfield, Victor Wanyama’s stability and experience help control the tempo and set the tone for battles. The team rarely loses: just one defeat in their last six matches—against Gabon. Given Angola’s tournament nerves, Kenya has a genuine chance to at least avoid defeat.

Probable lineups

  • Angola: A. Signori, E. Afonso, C. Gaspar, J. Buatu, To Carneiro, Fredy, Show, Estrela, Gilberto, Mabululu, J. Dala
  • Kenya: P. Matasi, J. Okumu, M. Mohammed, A. Omar, P. Otieno, J. Omolo, D. Odhiambo, V. Wanyama, M. Olunga, A. Masika, E. Otieno

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last meeting between these teams was in 2011, when Angola won at home.
  • Angola has failed to win in eight of their last thirteen matches.
  • Half of Kenya’s last 10 games have ended in a draw.

Prediction

Both teams come into the match with different mindsets. Angola is more experienced and obliged to go for the win, but their opening loss has shaken their confidence. Kenya, meanwhile, can afford to play on the counter, which could work given their current form and organization. In a match where so much is at stake, a draw looks the most logical and safest outcome. Take the risk at 2.75.

Latest News
