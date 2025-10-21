ES ES FR FR
Tottenham set sights on Porto’s young striker

"Spurs" looking to bolster their attacking line.
Football news Today, 05:40
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Tottenham set sights on Porto’s young striker Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Porto’s financial troubles could play a decisive role in the success of this transfer.

Details: According to TBR Football, 21-year-old Spanish forward Samu Ogehova has emerged as one of Tottenham Hotspur’s top transfer targets in the current window.

Reports indicate that Porto have set a release clause of £87 million for Ogehova. However, the "Dragons" are currently facing financial difficulties, which could allow Tottenham to negotiate a significant discount.

Spurs representatives are closely monitoring the player and are prepared to make an official bid as early as this winter.

Ogehova joined Porto from Atlético Madrid for €32 million in 2024. The Spaniard has already made 54 appearances for the Portuguese giants, scoring 32 goals and providing 3 assists.

His current contract with Porto runs until 2029, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is €50 million.

Reminder: Frank wants to reunite with Yarmolyuk again. Spurs preparing £30 million transfer bid

