Frank wants to reunite with Yarmolyuk again. Spurs preparing £30 million transfer bid

Tottenham target Brentford midfielder

The 21-year-old Brentford midfielder has caught the eye of Tottenham, Manchester United, and several other Premier League giants thanks to his standout performances this season. And one club is already ready to make a move.

Details: According to SportsBoom, Tottenham manager Thomas Frank is eager to reunite with Brentford’s Ukrainian midfielder Yehor Yarmolyuk. The London club is considering a bid of around £30 million to lure the 21-year-old as early as next summer.

Frank, under whom Yarmolyuk made his Premier League debut, sees the midfielder as a key cog in his future project in North London.

Despite interest from top clubs, Brentford has no intention of letting go of their star. The club’s management views the Ukrainian as a central figure in their project, especially after he forged a strong midfield partnership with the experienced Jordan Henderson.

This season, Yehor has made nine appearances, chipping in with one assist.

