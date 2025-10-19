Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.7 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the key matches of Matchday 3 in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, where the Danish hosts will face off against Germany’s Borussia Dortmund. I suggest backing goals in this clash, as the odds for success look promising.

Match preview

The Danes had a disappointing second round, losing away to Qarabag and thus ending their impressive eight-game unbeaten streak in the Champions League. Not only did they fail to score, but they also conceded twice again—just as they did in the opening match of this stage. As a result, Copenhagen dropped to 28th place in the overall table, forcing them to play more aggressively on home soil.

However, they look much more confident at home: five wins and one draw in their last seven Champions League games at Parken. Special mention goes to their attacking firepower—Copenhagen have scored at least twice in five of those seven home fixtures. Yet, injury problems in midfield and attack could affect their consistency in the final third.

Niko Kovac’s men have been impressive in the opening group stage matches, collecting four points after a thrilling draw with Juventus and a convincing victory over Athletic. The German side is prolific—eight goals in two matchdays—but their defense leaves much to be desired. Borussia have conceded in seven of their last nine Champions League outings, underlining a lack of balance between attack and defense.

Dortmund also tend to perform well on the road, often opening the scoring. However, they have allowed goals in five of their last seven away games in the competition. With both teams in good attacking form, a bet on both teams to score looks well justified.

Probable lineups

Copenhagen: Dominik Kotarski, Rodrigo Uecas, Gabriel Pereira, Pantelis Hatzidiakos, Marcos Lopez, Jordan Larsson, Viktor Claesson, Lukas Lerager, William Clem, Youssoufa Moukoko, Robert Silva

Dominik Kotarski, Rodrigo Uecas, Gabriel Pereira, Pantelis Hatzidiakos, Marcos Lopez, Jordan Larsson, Viktor Claesson, Lukas Lerager, William Clem, Youssoufa Moukoko, Robert Silva Borussia Dortmund: Gregor Kobel, Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, Ramy Bensebaini, Yan Couto, Felix Nmecha, Jobe Bellingham, Daniel Svensson, Karim Adeyemi, Serhou Guirassy, Maximilian Beier

Match facts and head-to-head

Copenhagen are unbeaten in six of their last seven home Champions League matches.

Borussia have conceded in five of their last seven away matches in the competition.

The Germans have opened the scoring in seven of their last nine Champions League away games.

Prediction

Both teams come into this match with defensive issues, but each boasts a dynamic and productive attack. Copenhagen are traditionally strong at home, regularly finding the net, while Borussia are not known for defensive reliability but consistently open the scoring and create chances. All signs point to a smart bet on "Both teams to score."