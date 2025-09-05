RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news "Tottenham is a place where I can grow and play my football." - Xavi Simons explains why he chose Spurs over Bayern

Tottenham's new signing reveals Bayern's interest
Football news Today, 10:50
Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Details: In an interview, attacking midfielder Xavi Simons shed light on Bayern Munich's interest and explained why he ultimately opted for Tottenham.

The Dutchman also mentioned Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl, with whom he previously worked at RB Leipzig.

"Negotiations are always ongoing in football, but I don't want to mention specific names. Max was one of those who brought me to RB Leipzig, and I'll always be grateful to him for that. But the most important thing for me was to find a place where I could continue to develop and play my football. Tottenham became that place," Simons said.

Reminder: Simons joined the Premier League club for €65 million, signing a contract until 2030 with an option to extend for another two seasons.

Last season, the Dutchman made 33 appearances across all competitions, netted 11 goals, and provided 8 assists.

