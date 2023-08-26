Tottenham Hotspur win in Premier League match

In the 3rd round of the English Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur achieved a victory over Bournemouth in an away match. The match took place at the Dean Court stadium in Bournemouth and ended with a 2-0 victory for the visitors.

James Maddison opened the scoring in the 17th minute, assisted by Pape Matar Sarr. In the middle of the second half, Tottenham increased their lead as Dejan Kulusevski scored with an assist from Destin I Udodji.

With seven points, Tottenham climbed to the top of the English Premier League standings. Bournemouth, with one point, remained in the 15th position.

Bournemouth 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur (0-1, 0-1)

Goals: 0-1 - 17 Maddison, 0-2 - 63 Kulusevski.

Bournemouth: Neto, Aarons, Kelly, Zabarnyi, Kirk, Christie (Traore, 60), Lerma (Cook, 46), Billing (Morrison, 86), Clyne, Solanke, Semenyo (Brooks, 73).

Tottenham Hotspur: Vikerio, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udodji (Davies, 82), Maddison (Skipp, 73), Bissouma (Lo Celso, 74), Kulusevski, Sarr (Perisic, 59), Son Heung-Min, Richarlison (Hojbjerg, 60).

Yellow cards: Kelly (45), Bissouma (53), Richarlison (54), Perisic (71).