Tottenham Hotspur respond to Bayern's big offer for Kane

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter account, London-based club Tottenham has refused to sell forward Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

The source indicates that the German club made an offer of €70 million for the player, not including any bonuses. However, this offer did not satisfy the management of the English club.

Previously, it was reported that the London club had no intention of selling the forward in the summer transfer window, despite his contract expiring in the summer of 2024.

In the previous season, the 29-year-old Kane played 49 matches in all competitions for Tottenham, scoring 32 goals and providing five assists.