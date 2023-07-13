Tottenham have come up with a new way to keep Kane in the team

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur has come up with a new way to keep forward Harry Kane at the club.

The English club is reportedly prepared to offer the 29-year-old player a role within the club's structure after he retires. However, this would only be possible if the forward agrees to extend his current contract, which expires in the summer of 2024. Tottenham is offering Kane a new agreement with a salary increase, nearly €25 million per year.

It was previously reported that Kane wants to leave Tottenham in the summer transfer window. The Englishman intends to join Bayern Munich, as he believes he can win the UEFA Champions League with the club from Munich.

Kane is a product of Tottenham's youth academy and has been a part of the first team since 2011. He has played a total of 435 matches for the English club in all competitions, scoring 280 goals and providing 64 assists. However, Kane has yet to win a trophy with the club. His main achievement with Tottenham is reaching the UEFA Champions League final in the 2018/2019 season.