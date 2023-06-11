Tottenham close to signing Spain goalkeeper

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Tottenham Hotspur is close to signing goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford and the Spanish national team.

The source suggests that the London club has reached an agreement on personal terms with the Spanish goalkeeper. However, Tottenham still needs to negotiate with Brentford, who is demanding €45 million for the player.

In the current season, 27-year-old Raya has played 39 matches for Brentford in all competitions, conceding 47 goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.