Time to say goodbye! Arsenal have told Gabriel Jesus to leave the club as soon as possible

The Brazilian's career has taken a downturn.
Football news Today, 11:36
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal warms up prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Manchester United Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The winter transfer window could become a turning point for the striker.

Details: According to ESPN Brazil, the management of London’s Arsenal has informed their 28-year-old forward Gabriel Jesus that he is free to leave the club in the upcoming winter transfer window.

The player's recurring injuries have severely hampered his career, and Mikel Arteta has decided to part ways with Gabriel, as he no longer sees him in his plans for the squad.

At the moment, Jesus is recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture.

Jesus joined Arsenal in 2022 from Manchester City for €52 million. He has featured in 96 matches for the Gunners, scoring 26 goals and providing 20 assists.

His current contract with Arsenal runs until 2029, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €32 million.

