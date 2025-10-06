“Three weeks ago, it seemed Liverpool had already won.” Guardiola on the Premier League title race

The Premier League title race remains alive.

Manchester City defeated Brentford in their latest match, Liverpool lost to Chelsea, and Arsenal climbed to the top of the table. Pep Guardiola has now commented on the unfolding championship battle.

Details: After City’s game against Brentford, the Spanish coach noted that just three weeks ago it seemed Liverpool had already secured the title, but the situation has changed, so it’s too early to draw conclusions.

Quote: “Three weeks ago, it seemed Liverpool had already won the Premier League, but not now,” Guardiola said.

Currently, Arsenal leads the table with 16 points, Liverpool sits second with 15 points. Tottenham and Bournemouth have 14 points each, Manchester City 13, and Chelsea 11 points in seventh. The gap at the top is minimal, meaning the fight for the title is far from over.

Reminder: In the latest Manchester City match, defensive midfielder Rodri suffered an injury and had to miss the game. It has now been confirmed that he will also miss upcoming international matches with Spain.