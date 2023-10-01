Three top London clubs are interested in the Feyenoord player

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham are all set to compete for the signature of Feyenoord's star, Santiago Jimenez.

The Mexican forward recently made history by becoming the first Feyenoord player to score a hat-trick away against Ajax. The match in the Eredivisie saw “The Pride of the South” win 4-0. His impressive performances for the Dutch side have caught the attention of Premier League giants, who are eager to secure his services, as reported by Fichajes.

All three teams looking to acquire the 22-year-old player are in need of a quality striker. Chelsea has struggled with scoring this season, despite the summer signing of Nicolas Jackson. Tottenham is yet to replace their talisman Harry Kane, who moved to Bayern Munich this summer. Mikel Arteta is also on the hunt for a forward to cover for the injury-prone Gabriel Jesus.

According to Transfermarkt, Jimenez's current market value stands at €25 million, but it is believed that Feyenoord will demand twice that amount. It remains to be seen whether English clubs are willing to meet such a valuation for the player.

Santiago Jimenez joined Feyenoord at the beginning of the previous season from Mexican club Cruz Azul for €4 million. In the last season, he played 45 matches, scoring 23 goals. In the current campaign, the Mexican has already notched ten goals and provided two assists in eight games.