On Sunday, September 26, Ajax and Feyenoord met in the sixth round of the Eredivisie, but the match was stopped due to mass disturbances by fans.

At that time, the teams managed to play only 55 minutes. Feyenoord beat Ajax 3-0. Santiago Jimenez opened the scoring in the opening 20 minutes, scoring in the ninth and 18th minutes. In addition, the Mexican striker assisted Ihor Payshan. At the 37th minute, the score on the scoreboard was 3:0.

After that, Ajax fans started throwing smoke bombs and fireworks on the field. The referee stopped the match for a while. The game was resumed, but at the beginning of the second half the situation was repeated, so the referee decided to stop the match completely.

On Wednesday, September 27, the teams finished the game, but without fans. Four minutes after the restart, Santiago Jimenez scored a hat trick. No other team scored in this game. Feyenoord defeated the competitor with a score of 4:0. After six rounds, they have 14 points and third place. Ajax, in turn, has only five points and is in 14th place in the tournament table.