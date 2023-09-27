RU RU NG NG
Main News Feyenoord defeated Ajax in the Eredivisie

Feyenoord defeated Ajax in the Eredivisie

Football news Today, 09:56
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Feyenoord defeated Ajax in the Eredivisie Photo: https://twitter.com/Feyenoord

On Sunday, September 26, Ajax and Feyenoord met in the sixth round of the Eredivisie, but the match was stopped due to mass disturbances by fans.

At that time, the teams managed to play only 55 minutes. Feyenoord beat Ajax 3-0. Santiago Jimenez opened the scoring in the opening 20 minutes, scoring in the ninth and 18th minutes. In addition, the Mexican striker assisted Ihor Payshan. At the 37th minute, the score on the scoreboard was 3:0.

After that, Ajax fans started throwing smoke bombs and fireworks on the field. The referee stopped the match for a while. The game was resumed, but at the beginning of the second half the situation was repeated, so the referee decided to stop the match completely.

On Wednesday, September 27, the teams finished the game, but without fans. Four minutes after the restart, Santiago Jimenez scored a hat trick. No other team scored in this game. Feyenoord defeated the competitor with a score of 4:0. After six rounds, they have 14 points and third place. Ajax, in turn, has only five points and is in 14th place in the tournament table.

Related teams and leagues
Feyenoord Ajax Eredivisie Netherlands
Popular news
Top 10 best coaches in football history published Football news Today, 04:50 Top 10 best coaches in football history published
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news 25 sep 2023, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news 25 sep 2023, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:56 Feyenoord defeated Ajax in the Eredivisie Football news Today, 08:26 Aston Villa players are unhappy with the quality of their shirts Football news Today, 07:31 Antony is due to return to the UK soon to give evidence in a high-profile case Football news Today, 06:59 Dick Advocaat ready to return to coaching Football news Today, 06:13 Musiala turned to the former coach of the German national team Football news Today, 05:51 The name of the next Real Madrid coach is known Football news Today, 05:21 Ukraine reacted to Russia's return to UEFA Football news Today, 04:50 Top 10 best coaches in football history published Football news Today, 04:22 Atletico fans who insulted a mother and child filed a complaint with the prosecutor's office Football news Today, 03:37 Balotelli has hinted that he would like to return to Milan
Sport Predictions
Football Today Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Empoli vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Wehen vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Liverpool vs Leicester prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Inter vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Valencia vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Fluminense vs Internacional prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Celta vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023