Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid midfielder, admitted that he was not a football fan as a child.

“At first I didn't like football. This may seem surprising because now I can't imagine my life without it. At that time, I went to training and collected grass and flowers to make small bouquets of daisies for my mother”, - Bellingham said, words cited by the French publication L'Équipe.

As you know, Bellingham is now considered one of the most promising football players in the world. Many are inclined to believe that in the future he will become a legendary player.

The Englishman moved to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in the last transfer window for 103 million euros. His contract with the Spanish club runs until June 2029.

The Transfermarkt portal currently estimates the footballer's value at 120 million euros.

Real Madrid are currently top of the Spanish league with 28 points after 11 matches under Carlo Ancelotti.