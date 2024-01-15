This is what greatness looks like. Florentino Perez breaks Santiago Bernabeu record

Yesterday, Real Madrid defeated Barcelona (4:1) in the final match for the Spanish Super Cup. This trophy became the 33rd for the club during the presidency of Florentino Perez.

Thus, Perez became the most decorated president in the entire history of Real Madrid. He surpassed the record of the legendary Santiago Bernabeu, with whom the Madrid club won 32 trophies.

All trophies under Florentino Perez:

La Liga – 6

UEFA Champions League – 6

Copa del Rey – 3

Spanish Super Cup – 7

FIFA Club World Cup – 5

UEFA Super Cup – 5

Intercontinental Cup – 1

Florentino Perez first became the president of Real Madrid in 2000 and held this position until 2006. In 2009, he was re-elected as the president of the club. The tenure of the 76-year-old Spaniard will continue at least until the summer of 2025.