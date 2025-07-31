"This is the main thing." Amorim voices support for Højlund
Last season, Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund faced criticism from the public for his lack of goals. However, his manager, Rúben Amorim, stepped forward to support the Danish forward.
Details: The Manchester United head coach emphasized that a striker's job isn't just about scoring goals but also about holding up the ball up front—a role in which Højlund excels.
Quote: "The most important thing, I think, is that people focus on the goals, and we do suffer from a lack of them. But it's not just about scoring—it's about how he links up play every time we have to play the ball forward.
His ability to hold off defenders and bring teammates into play is a massive asset for us—we've started playing better because he's playing better. I'm very pleased with Rasmus. I don't know what will happen before the end of the transfer window. What's important is that the strikers we have are working well, progressing, and helping the team—and that's the main thing," Amorim stated.