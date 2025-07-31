RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news "This is the main thing." Amorim voices support for Højlund

"This is the main thing." Amorim voices support for Højlund

He believes the striker is making progress.
Football news Today, 07:45
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
"This is the main thing." Amorim voices support for Højlund Getty Images

Last season, Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund faced criticism from the public for his lack of goals. However, his manager, Rúben Amorim, stepped forward to support the Danish forward.

Details: The Manchester United head coach emphasized that a striker's job isn't just about scoring goals but also about holding up the ball up front—a role in which Højlund excels.

Quote: "The most important thing, I think, is that people focus on the goals, and we do suffer from a lack of them. But it's not just about scoring—it's about how he links up play every time we have to play the ball forward.

His ability to hold off defenders and bring teammates into play is a massive asset for us—we've started playing better because he's playing better. I'm very pleased with Rasmus. I don't know what will happen before the end of the transfer window. What's important is that the strikers we have are working well, progressing, and helping the team—and that's the main thing," Amorim stated.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Spartak Trnava - : - Hibernians Today, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Spartak Trnava
-
Hibernians
-
11:30
HJK - : - Arda Kardzhali Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
HJK
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
FC Santa Coloma - : - Polissya Zhytomyr Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FC Santa Coloma
-
Polissya Zhytomyr
-
12:00
Dila Gori - : - Riga FC Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Dila Gori
-
Riga FC
-
12:00
Gyori ETO - : - Pyunik Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Gyori ETO
-
Pyunik
-
12:00
Spaeri - : - Austria Wien Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Spaeri
-
Austria Wien
-
12:00
Banga Gargzdai - : - Rosenborg Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Banga Gargzdai
-
Rosenborg
-
12:00
Sabah FK - : - CS Petrocub Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Sabah FK
-
CS Petrocub
-
12:00
AEK Larnaca - : - NK Celje Today, 12:30 Europa League
AEK Larnaca
-
NK Celje
-
12:30
Nomme JK Kalju - : - St. Patrick's Athletic Today, 12:45 Europa Conference League
Nomme JK Kalju
-
St. Patrick's Athletic
-
12:45
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 08:08 The whole team got together: Arturo Vidal shares a personal photo from team dinner Motorsport News Today, 07:51 Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz congratulates his coach on his birthday Football news Today, 07:45 "This is the main thing." Amorim voices support for Højlund Football news Today, 07:18 The process continues: Erling Haaland shares new photos from Manchester City training Football news Today, 07:12 Gyökeres admits he didn't choose Arsenal's No. 14 shirt because of Henry Football news Today, 06:57 Orlando Pirates vs Polokwane City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 2, 2025 Athletics News Today, 06:45 World Athletics to conduct genetic testing for women ahead of world championships Football news Today, 06:17 Bayern pull out of the Woltermade transfer. For now Football news Today, 06:11 OFFICIALLY. Kaizer Chiefs Part Ways with Another Player Lifestyle Today, 06:03 Plays padel in Ibiza: Vinicius Junior shares a new personal photo
Sport Predictions
Football Today Győr vs Pyunik Yerevan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Spaeri vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Football Today Santa Coloma vs FC Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Sabah vs Petrocub prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Nõmme Kalju vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and likely lineups - 31 July 2025 Football Today AIK vs Paide prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025 Football Today Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat-Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Torpedo Kutaisi vs Omonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Milsami vs Budućnost prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football Today Zimbru vs Astana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores