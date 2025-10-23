This is horrific... Formula 3 driver admits to killing his father

Chills down the spine from such a gruesome story.

The former Formula 3 driver is now headed to prison.

Details: Today it was revealed that former Formula 3 driver Antolín González has pleaded guilty to the murder of his father, which took place on July 5.

Reports state that González admitted to killing his father, but claims it was done solely in self-defense, as his late father was allegedly the first to grab a knife and attack him.

González was detained in July in Aranda de Duero. The conflict was witnessed by González Sr.'s ex-wife and the driver's mother, who called emergency services. The authorities apprehended Antolín in a neighboring town after he tried to flee, throwing the murder weapon into a river.

If the claim of accidental self-defense is confirmed, it could lead to a reduced sentence, given the context of defending himself against a prior attack by his father.

