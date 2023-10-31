"This could be yours". Messi named the player who deserved the Ballon d'Or

The captain of the Argentina national team and the American Inter Miami, Lionel Messi, after receiving the Ballon d'Or award, spoke about who his main competitor was in the fight for the award.

According to the Argentine, this year the prize was deserved by forward of the Norwegian national team and English “Manchester City” Erling Haaland.

"I don't want to keep quiet about Haaland and Mbappe, who had a great year, spectacular, and in the coming years they will win this award. All the awards were special, but I always emphasize the importance of the team. This is secondary. Look at Manchester City, they were the best and achieved everything last season.

It will be a good fight between the two of them and between several other young players. They both deserve it this year. Erling, it could be yours and it would be perfect," Messi said.

Let us remind you that for the Argentinean this award was the eighth in his career, which is an absolute record in the world of football. Mbappe and Haaland were also among the top three winners according to the voting results.