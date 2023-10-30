RU RU NG NG
Ballon d'Or 2023. All winners and results

Football news 30 oct 2023, 17:40
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Ballon d'Or 2023. All winners and results Photo: twitter.com/ballondor / Author unknown

On Monday, October 30th, the presentation of the 2023 Ballon d'Or will take place. In this article we will publish all the results of the ceremony: the main awards, as well as the final ranking of the best footballers in the world according to France Football.

Major Awards:

The results of the Ballon d'Or 2023 voting:

  1. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain/Inter Miami)
  2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
  3. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)
  4. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
  5. Rodri (Manchester City)
  6. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)
  7. Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)
  8. Victor Osimhen (Napoli)
  9. Bernardo Silva (Manchester United)
  10. Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
  11. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
  12. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)
  13. Yassine Bounou (Sevilla/Al-Hilal)
  14. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City/Barcelona)
  15. Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)
  16. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/Al-Ittihad)
  17. Hvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)
  18. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid)
  19. Harry Kane (Tottenham/Bayern Munich)
  20. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)
  21. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)
  22. Kim Min Jae (Napoli/Bayern Munich)
  23. Andre Onana (Inter Milan/Manchester United)
  24. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
  25. Yoshko Guardiol (RB Leipzig/Manchester City)
  26. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)
  27. Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)
  28. Randell Kolo-Muani (Paris Saint-Germain)
  29. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)
  30. Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

In addition to the main award, there will be presentations for the Women's Ballon d'Or, the Lev Yashin Award for the best goalkeeper, the Gerd Müller Award for the top scorer, the Kopa Trophy for the best player under 21, the Best Club Award, and the Socrates Award for the best solidarity actions carried out by champions.

The award ceremony will be hosted by Didier Drogba and Sandrine Heribert on behalf of France Football magazine.

