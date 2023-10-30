Erling Haaland has won the Gerd Müller Award

Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Holland won the Gerd Muller award.

This is an annual football award, launched in 2021, awarded by France Football to the most successful player in the previous season. From the 2021-22 season, the award was renamed in honor of German striker Gerd Müller, who died in August 2021.

We will remind that during the previous season, Holland scored 52 goals in 53 matches for Manchester City.