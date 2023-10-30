Vinicius received the Socrates Award

Real Madrid's Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior received the Socrates Award.

The footballer is recognized for his efforts in combating racism, improving the education system in Brazil, and his charitable activities. Vinicius is the founder of the Vini Jr Institute, a program for underprivileged students.

In May 2017, Real Madrid officially announced an agreement with Flamengo for the future transfer of the player, which took place in July 2018. The transfer fee amounted to €45 million. According to the agreement, the rights to the attacking midfielder fully belonged to Real Madrid only in the summer of 2018 when the player turned 18. He was introduced as a player of the Madrid club on July 20, 2018.

Vinicius has won numerous trophies with Real Madrid. He became a La Liga champion, won the Copa del Rey, and also secured the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.