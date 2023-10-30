Argentina goalkeeper wins trophy for best goalkeeper in the world

Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been recognized as the best goalkeeper in the world.

Last season Martinez was one of the main protagonists of the 2022 World Cup, which he won with his national team.

Emiliano Martinez is 31 years old. As a youth player he played for Independiente (Argentina) and Arsenal London. At professional level Martinez failed to become Arsenal's main goalkeeper and played on loan for Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Wolverhampton, Getafe and Reading. Martinez has played for Aston Villa since 2020.

Martinez has played for the Argentina national team since 2021. In total, he played 34 matches for the national team.

Earlier we reported that the best young player of the year was Jude Bellingham.