Thierry Henry names Messi's best goal of his career. VIDEO

The legendary French striker, Thierry Henry, shared his thoughts on what he considers the best goal scored by Lionel Messi that he has witnessed in his lifetime.

According to Henry, the goal was one Messi scored against Malaga in 2009 while playing for Barcelona. In the 25th minute of the match, Messi received the ball on the right side of the pitch, evaded several opponents, and struck the ball into the top corner.

"A diagonal ball, he controls it with his chest, then runs at full speed," Henry described. "One opponent ahead, another trailing behind. If he takes even a single misstep, they might snatch the ball away. But no. If you've glued the ball to your left foot like he has, how do you flick that same ball in the air to ensure the second opponent can't touch it? He then almost stumbles but shoots and scores. Into the top corner. That's not normal."

Henry and Messi played together for a short period of time at Barcelona.

