Thiago Silva's son receives call-up to England U15 national team

Thiago Silva’s son receives call-up to England U15 national team

Following in his legendary father’s footsteps?
Today, 05:12
Miguel Solomons
Thiago Silva’s son receives call-up to England U15 national team Getty Images

Chelsea icon Thiago Silva enjoyed several stellar seasons with the London club, and now his son is making headlines of his own. The youngster has earned his first international call-up.

Details: Thiago Silva’s 15-year-old son, Iago, has been called up to represent England’s U15 national team. The invitation came directly from the Three Lions’ youth setup. Like his father, Iago plays as a central defender and is currently part of Chelsea’s academy.

Incidentally, Estevão recently converted a penalty in the UEFA Champions League, becoming the youngest Chelsea player ever to score in Europe’s top competition.

For context: Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca reflected on his team’s defeat to Sunderland in the ninth round of the Premier League, admitting that his players fell short of the required standard and failed to control the match.

