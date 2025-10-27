Thiago Silva’s son receives call-up to England U15 national team

Following in his legendary father’s footsteps?

Chelsea icon Thiago Silva enjoyed several stellar seasons with the London club, and now his son is making headlines of his own. The youngster has earned his first international call-up.

Details: Thiago Silva’s 15-year-old son, Iago, has been called up to represent England’s U15 national team. The invitation came directly from the Three Lions’ youth setup. Like his father, Iago plays as a central defender and is currently part of Chelsea’s academy.

Thiago Silva’s son, Iago called up to his first England squad. Congratulations Iago 💙 pic.twitter.com/GqrlRUQKoB — Just Chelsea (@Just_chelseafc) October 26, 2025

