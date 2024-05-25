They took revenge a year later. How Manchester United and Erik ten Hag celebrated victory in FA Cup

Manchester United emerged victorious over Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup, clinching their 13th national Cup trophy in the annals of their history. The "Red Devils" exacted revenge for last year's defeat to City in the final of this tournament.

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobe Minu found the net past Stefan Ortega, whereas the "Citizens" responded with a solitary goal courtesy of Jeremy Doku.

Following the final whistle, both players and head coach of United, Erik ten Hag, could not contain their jubilation at triumphing over their arch-rivals.

The "Red Devils" have now drawn significantly closer to Arsenal, the record-holder for the most FA Cup victories, with the "Gunners" having secured 14 triumphs in the national Cup. Additionally, the Mancunians have directly qualified for the group stage of the UEFA Europa League in the upcoming season.