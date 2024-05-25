Manchester United confidently defeated Manchester City and won their 13th FA Cup in history

Manchester United and Manchester City clashed at London's Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final.

The teams cautiously began the match, not rushing events and keeping their defenses intact. Quite unexpectedly, the "Red Devils" scored two goals against their fierce rivals within nine minutes. Alejandro Garnacho and Coby Mainoo found the net behind Stefan Ortega one after the other.

By the way, the United players set a unique achievement for FA Cup finals.

In the second half, the "Citizens" created several dangerous moments to level the score. Erling Haaland struck the crossbar with a powerful shot, while Kyle Walker and Julian Alvarez also had their chances, but none could beat Andre Onana.

However, Jeremy Doku managed to score, with the goalkeeper committing a glaring error to aid him. But the "Blues" couldn't equalize in time.

Thus, the "Red Devils" secured their 13th FA Cup in their history, closing in on the record-holder, Arsenal, who has 14 victories in the national Cup.

Manchester United brightened up an otherwise lackluster season (finishing 8th in the Premier League) by clinching the trophy. Additionally, the Mancunians secured direct qualification to the Europa League group stage for the next season. Manchester City had previously become the 2024 English champions.