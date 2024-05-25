In Manchester City - Manchester United match, a unique achievement was established for English Cup
In the Manchester City - Manchester United match, a unique achievement was established for English Cup finals. In the first half, the "Red Devils" scored two goals against their arch-rivals through Alejandro Garnecho and Coby Mainoo.
This is the first men's FA Cup final in which two different players under the age of 20 have scored.
Moreover, Coby Mainoo (19 years, 36 days) became the youngest English goalscorer in a match since John Sissons from West Ham in 1964 (18 years, 215 days).
Winning the FA Cup is Manchester United's only chance to claim a trophy this season. Manchester City has already clinched the title of English champions for 2024.
