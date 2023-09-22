They didn’t even congratulate: Messi spoke negatively about PSG

RU RU NG NG
Former PSG leader Lionel Messi recalled not the most positive emotions during his stay at the Parisian club.

In particular, the captain of the Argentina national team and the American Inter Miami spoke negatively about his former partners at PSG.

"Moving to PSG? You can't change the past. The truth is that everything didn't work out the way I expected. But I always say that everything in life happens for some reason. At PSG I don't always have everything it was good, but I became a world champion playing for this team. Everything has its causes and consequences. So, it had to be this way,” Messi said, as quoted by the Ole newspaper.

The Argentine also remembered his relationship with Kylian Mbappe. According to Messi, at first they got along, but after Argentina's victory over France in the 2022 World Cup final, relations deteriorated.

"So we were the 'culprits' for the French not being able to become world champions again. As a result, I was the only world champion who was not congratulated at the club," Messi said.

