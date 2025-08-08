"There is a chance." Slot comments on Isak and Núñez rumors

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Urges not to rush to conclusions.
Right now, Liverpool is at the center of transfer speculation, with the Reds linked to both the departure of Darwin Núñez and the arrival of Alexander Isak. Naturally, head coach Arne Slot has had to address these swirling rumors.

Details: The Dutch manager publicly refused to comment on the Isak rumors, stating that he cannot discuss players who are not contracted to the club.

At the same time, Slot did not rule out Núñez's exit, but did not confirm any agreement with Al Hilal, stating that a decision would be made in the coming days.

Quote: "As you know, and I think every manager does the same — you never talk about players who don't belong to you. I can talk about Hugo, whom we've signed, and who continues to impress so far.

At the moment, Darwin may indeed leave, but nothing has been signed yet, so we need to wait a few days until everything is finally settled. But there really is a chance he will leave the club," Slot said.

