"There is a chance." Slot comments on Isak and Núñez rumors

Right now, Liverpool is at the center of transfer speculation, with the Reds linked to both the departure of Darwin Núñez and the arrival of Alexander Isak. Naturally, head coach Arne Slot has had to address these swirling rumors.

Details: The Dutch manager publicly refused to comment on the Isak rumors, stating that he cannot discuss players who are not contracted to the club.

At the same time, Slot did not rule out Núñez's exit, but did not confirm any agreement with Al Hilal, stating that a decision would be made in the coming days.