There are four contenders. Newcastle is looking to replace Tonali

Newcastle will consider several candidates to replaceSandro Tonali, who has been found guilty of illegal betting

As is known, by decision of the Italian Football Federation, the midfielder of the local national team was suspended from football for 10 months.

According to The Athletic, the management of the English club has already begun to draw up a list of potential candidates for the position that Tonali occupied on the field.

It is now known that the list includes Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Joao Pagliña (Fulham) and Amadou Onana (Everton).

Tonali moved to Newcastle from Milan for a club record €64 million. The transfer took place last summer.

This season, the midfielder played 12 matches in all tournaments, in which he scored one goal.

His contract with the club runs until June 2028. Newcastle has already stated that it is not going to pay the footballer a salary for the time he spends away from the football field through his own fault.