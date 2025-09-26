Their ways. Bayern fans protest against… the team's Oktoberfest kit

They believe it doesn't reflect the club's traditional values.

Bayern traditionally releases a special kit dedicated to the legendary Oktoberfest festival. However, this year's anniversary jersey hasn't won over the fans.

Details: The new Oktoberfest kit for Bayern for the 2025/26 season features beige and olive tones with a jacquard pattern inspired by traditional Bavarian attire. Yet, the active supporters group Südkurve has strongly opposed this kit, insisting they want a jersey in the club's iconic red and white colors.