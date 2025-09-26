RU RU ES ES FR FR
Their ways. Bayern fans protest against… the team's Oktoberfest kit

They believe it doesn't reflect the club's traditional values.
Football news Today, 12:40
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Bayern traditionally releases a special kit dedicated to the legendary Oktoberfest festival. However, this year's anniversary jersey hasn't won over the fans.

Details: The new Oktoberfest kit for Bayern for the 2025/26 season features beige and olive tones with a jacquard pattern inspired by traditional Bavarian attire. Yet, the active supporters group Südkurve has strongly opposed this kit, insisting they want a jersey in the club's iconic red and white colors.

Statement: "We want a red and white jersey that reflects our identity: Mia san Bayern! A shirt that's instantly recognizable—unique in red and white! A jersey that tells our story, etched in the hearts and memories of generations of supporters.

A shirt that represents our community as the backbone of the club's identity. We want ONE jersey for the coming years and decades—just like other major clubs, whose kits are unmistakable at first glance. A jersey that embodies the club's philosophy as a constant: a club run by its members, a global club, in the vibrant red of FC Bayern with white collars," reads the Südkurve statement.

