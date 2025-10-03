“The worst decision”: Micah Richards recalls contract story with Man City

An incredible tale from the former defender.

Micah Richards spent a decade at Manchester City and could have stayed even longer. Now he has shared a remarkable story about a contract offer from the club.

Details: In an interview with the BBC, Richards admitted that at one point City offered him a new deal worth £100,000 a week. However, he turned it down.

Quote: “Manchester City offered me £100,000 a week for five years. I refused because I was second choice behind Zabaleta. It’s the worst decision I’ve ever made. Why do you think I work on every TV channel now?” Richards said.

He later joined Aston Villa, where he earned significantly less. After Villa were relegated from the Premier League, his wages were halved again. In the end, instead of £100,000, he was making just £25,000 a week.

Richards had long been a reliable starter for City, but from 2012 onwards he lost his place in the lineup and was used only sporadically.

