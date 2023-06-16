EN RU
Main News The victory of Ukraine, the extravaganzas of England and France: the results of the Euro 2024 select

Football news Today, 17:06
The victory of Ukraine, the extravaganzas of England and France: the results of the Euro 2024 select Photo: Instagram of the Ukrainian Football Association / Author unknown

On June 16, the qualifying matches for the UEFA Euro 2024 took place. It is worth noting Ukraine's comeback in the match against North Macedonia, as well as the big victories of England and France over Malta and Gibraltar.

Group B

Gibraltar - France: 0-3 (0-2)
Goals: Giroud 3' - 0-1, Mbappé 45' (penalty) - 0-2, Muell 78' (own goal) - 0-3

Greece - Ireland: 2-1 (1-1, 1-0)
Goals: Bakasetas 15' (penalty) - 1-0, Collins 27' - 1-1, Masouras 49' - 2-1

Team standings: France - 9 points (3 matches), Greece - 6 points (2 matches), Netherlands - 3 points (2 matches), Ireland - 2 points (0 matches), Gibraltar - 0 points (3 matches).

Group C

Malta - England: 0-4 (0-3)
Goals: Apap 8' (own goal) - 0-1, Alexander-Arnold 28' - 0-2, Kane 31' (penalty) - 0-3, Wilson 83' (penalty) - 0-4

North Macedonia - Ukraine: 2-3 (2-0)
Goals: Bardhi 31' (penalty) - 1-0, Elmas 39' - 2-0, Zabarnyi 62' - 2-1, Konoplyanka 67' - 2-2, Tsygankov 83' - 2-3

Team standings: England - 9 points (3 matches), Italy, North Macedonia, Ukraine - 3 points (3 matches), Malta - 0 points (3 matches).

Group D

Latvia - Turkey: 2-3 (0-1)
Goals: Bardakci 22' - 0-1, Emsis 51' - 1-1, Under 61' - 1-2, Tobers 90+4' - 2-2, Kahveci 90+5' - 2-3

Wales - Armenia: 2-4 (1-2)
Goals: James 10' - 1-0, Selyan 19' - 1-1, Aranjos 30' - 1-2, Aranjos 66' - 1-3, Wilson 72' - 2-3, Selyan 75' - 2-4

Team standings: Turkey - 6 points (3 matches), Wales - 4 points (3 matches), Croatia - 4 points (2 matches), Armenia - 3 points (2 matches), Latvia - 0 points (2 matches).

Group H

Finland - Slovenia: 2-0 (1-0, 1-0)
Goals: Pohjanpalo 13' - 1-0, Antman 64' - 2-0

Denmark - Northern Ireland: 1-0 (0-0)
Goal: Wind 47' - 1-0

San Marino - Kazakhstan: 0-3 (0-1)
Goals: Vorogovsky 37' - 0-1, Tagybergen 64' (penalty) - 0-2, Zainutdinov 90' - 0-3

Team standings: Denmark, Finland, Kazakhstan, Slovenia - 6 points (3 matches), Northern Ireland - 3 points (3 matches), San Marino - 0 points (3 matches).

Group I

Kosovo - Romania: 0-0

Belarus - Israel: 1-2 (1-0)
Goals: Ebong 16' - 1-0, Weissman 85' (penalty) - 1-1, Gluh 90' - 1-2

Andorra - Switzerland: 1-2 (0-2)
Goals: Fassnacht 7' - 0-1, Mbabu 32' - 0-2, Vieira 67' - 1-2

Team standings: Switzerland - 9 points (3 matches), Romania - 7 points (3 matches), Israel - 4 points (3 matches), Kosovo - 3 points (3 matches), Andorra - 1 point (3 matches), Belarus - 0 points (3 matches).

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
