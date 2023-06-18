The Ukrainian club has only five players left on contract

"Ingulets" after the departure from the UPL is in a deplorable situation.

According to the source, at the moment, contracts signed with only five players, while all the rest will be free agents.

Despite this, the club president Oleksandr Povoroznyuk previously said that Ingulets will continue its existence even with the relegation.

Recall that in the new season the team will be coached by Vladislav Lupashko.