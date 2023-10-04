RU RU NG NG
The Tottenham legend has approached Klopp with a proposal to replay the 2018/19 UCL final

Tottenham legend Jan Vertonghen responded to Jurgen Klopp's suggestion to replay the match from Matchday 7 of the Premier League between Tottenham and Liverpool (2-1).

On October 30th, the referee mistakenly disallowed a goal by Luis Diaz due to offside. Recently, the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) released recordings of the referee's and VAR officials' conversations, and the Premier League acknowledged the referees' mistake.

Liverpool's manager, Jurgen Klopp, proposed replaying the match, but the popular Twitter account The Spurs Web had a quick response to Klopp's suggestion:

"If the match against Liverpool is to be replayed, it would set a huge precedent. See you in Madrid, Jurgen!" - alluding to the 2018/19 Champions League final, in which Spurs lost 0-2 to Liverpool.

In that final, a controversial penalty was awarded to Liverpool within the first 2 minutes of the match. Salah converted the penalty, which was given for a handball by Sissoko, and VAR later admitted its error after the match, but the final was not replayed.

Vertonghen seemed to like the idea of revisiting the 2018/19 Champions League final and tweeted, "Count me in!"

