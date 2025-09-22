The return of Saleng and another Grobler performance. The symbolic team of Matchday 7 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports

Dailysports presents the symbolic team of the seventh round

Almost a quarter of the Betway Premiership season in South Africa is now behind us.

This past weekend, six matches were played as part of round seven. On Saturday, September 20, Magesi picked up their first win of the new campaign by defeating Siwelele at home. Richards Bay pulled off a surprise away win against Stellenbosch, while Monnapule Saleng registered his first goal contribution for Orbit College. The assist from the star player helped the Premiership newcomers earn a draw against Marumo Gallants.

Durban City struck first against Mamelodi, but the Sundowns responded with three goals, collecting yet another three points. Meanwhile, Grobler delivered another victory for Sekhukhune, scoring against Golden Arrows right before the final whistle.

On Sunday, September 21, Polokwane staged a come-from-behind win at home over Chippa United, with the decisive goal coming deep into stoppage time.

The matches AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates and TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs have been postponed to later dates due to the Johannesburg clubs’ involvement in continental competitions.

Dailysports presents the symbolic team of the seventh round of the South African Betway Premiership.

Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The Bafana Bafana keeper didn’t have much to do in the game against Durban City, considering how the match unfolded. After conceding an early goal, Mamelodi turned things around, and Williams denied Kamatuka a brace. Late in the first half, Ronwen saved a penalty to help the reigning champions maintain their advantage and secure a crucial win.

Full-back: Bright Ndlovu (Sekhukhune)

The Sekhukhune newcomer has become a regular in Tinkler’s side over the last few games. The defender impressed both in ball recovery and build-up play. He recorded one key pass, two tackles, two clearances, one shot on target, and won several duels throughout the match.

Centre-back: Marvin Sikhosana (Marumo Gallants)

The 30-year-old has emerged as the leader of Marumo’s backline this season, growing with every match. Although they couldn’t keep a clean sheet, Sikhosana can be proud of his display against Orbit College. He was rock solid at the back, commanding in the air, making tackles and interceptions. With 11 clearances to his name, he helped his team avoid defeat for the third game in a row.

Centre-back: Sbangani Zulu (Richards Bay)

The young defender returned to the starting XI after missing three consecutive matches and played a key role in Richards Bay’s victory over Stellenbosch. Zulu was excellent defensively and even came close to scoring from a set piece. He finished with 16 clearances, one interception, and two tackles. Moreover, Zulu won 12 of 13 duels, making him one of the standout performers of the match.

Full-back: Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane)

Matuludi made his first start of the season and delivered a stellar performance against Chippa United. The 26-year-old was a force going forward, creating a big chance, making three key passes, and scoring the winning goal in the 90+4th minute. Defensively, he excelled in duels, completed one tackle, three interceptions, and four clearances. He was deservedly named man of the match.

@polokwane_city secure all three points against @ChippaUnitedFC courtesy of a stoppage time winner from Thabang Matuludi.

Central midfielder: Thabang Sibanyoni (Magesi)

Magesi finally claimed their first win of the season, climbing out of the relegation zone. Sibanyoni delivered a strong performance, scoring one of the two goals against Siwelele. Notably, he’s now netted three times and provided one assist in 18 appearances for Magesi this year.

Central midfielder: Ayabulela Kongobe (Chippa United)

Kongobe didn’t have the best start to his latest season with Chippa United, but he’s been pivotal in the last two matches. After an assist against Orbit College, he found the net versus Polokwane. While the team didn’t pick up any points, Kongobe delivered a solid display, taking shots, dribbling at defenders, and standing out as Chippa’s best player.

Central midfielder: Tashreeq Matthews (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Matthews has started the season confidently and is emerging as one of Sundowns’ leaders. Against Durban City, Tashreeq was lively throughout and, in just 75 minutes, made a decisive impact on the “Brazilians’” win. Matthews took four shots, scored a goal, and provided an assist to Allende. After seven rounds, the 25-year-old leads the league in assists.

Tashreeq Matthews of Mamelodi Sundowns is now levelled with Keletso Makgalwa of Sekhukhune United in terms of the players who have provided the most assists so far this season

Left winger: Siyabonga Nzama (Richards Bay)

The 21-year-old winger made a name for himself last season at Milford. Over the summer, Richards Bay snapped him up, and he’s already secured a spot on the left flank of attack. Against Stellenbosch, Nzama scored his debut Premiership goal, helping his team claim a surprise win over a strong opponent.

Right winger: Monnapule Saleng (Orbit College)

Saleng lost his place at Orlando Pirates and was loaned to Orbit College before the start of the current season. He didn’t impress in his early outings, but against Marumo, he played a significant role, helping his team earn a valuable point. Saleng took on defenders, created chances, and provided an assist to Moleleki. According to various statistical portals, he was rated the best player of the match.

Monnapule Saleng vs Marumo Gallants: Highest rated (8.1) via FotMob



🅰️ Assists: 1

✅ Accurate passes: 40

🎯 Chances created: 2

📈 Passes into final third: 8

🔁 Recoveries: 10

💪 Ground duels won: 3



Making an impact at both ends!

Congratulations to our Man of the Match

Monnapule Saleng

Well deserved, Mswenkoboy!

Centre-forward: Bradley Grobler (Sekhukhune)

The 37-year-old striker continues to turn back the clock, becoming the focal point of Eric Tinkler’s side in recent matches. The former Bafana Bafana forward has now scored in three consecutive games, earning another spot in our team of the week. Against Golden Arrows, Grobler was a menace in the air and converted one of those opportunities into a dramatic winner in the 90+3rd minute.

Head coach: Miguel Cardoso (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The 53-year-old Portuguese manager has been in charge of the Sundowns since last December, with the team maintaining high standards under his guidance. The start to the season wasn’t perfect, but Mamelodi remain the top contenders for the title. Against Durban City, Cardoso’s men overturned an early deficit and secured a thrilling 3-1 victory. Notably, 19-year-old Kutlwano Lethlaku has flourished under Cardoso, gradually earning a place in the starting line-up.