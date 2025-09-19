RU RU ES ES FR FR
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 7

Football news Today, 12:05
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 7 Photo: https://x.com/Masandawana

This weekend brings the seventh round of the Betway Championship, with fixtures scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, September 20–21.

The round will feature a reduced slate of matches. Orlando Pirates’ clash with AmaZulu will not take place, nor will Kaizer Chiefs’ meeting with TS Galaxy. Still, Saturday, September 20, offers several key fixtures: Mamelodi Sundowns will host Durban City, while Sekhukhune face Golden Arrows at home.

On Sunday, September 21, only one match is on the card: Polokwane City at home against Chippa United. The rest of the action will unfold on Saturday.

Our team has prepared the full schedule, results, and updated league table for the upcoming Betway Championship round.

Kickoff times are in CET.

Betway Championship – Round 7

  • September 20

15:00 Sekhukhune – Golden Arrows
15:00 Maghazi – Sivelele
17:30 Stellenbosch – Richards Bay
20:00 Mamelodi Sundowns – Durban City
20:00 Orbit College – Marumo Gallants

  • September 21

15:00 Polokwane City – Chippa United

Betway Championship – League Table

