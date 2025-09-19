Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.53 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 20, 2025, the CAF Champions League qualifiers will see the first-ever clash between Liyoli from Lesotho and South Africa's Orlando Pirates. Kick-off is set for 15:00 Central European Time. Let’s break down a betting angle focused on team productivity in this encounter.

Liyoli

Liyoli are the reigning champions of Lesotho, clinching back-to-back national gold medals and earning the right to represent their country on the continental stage. This season, they've played just one domestic league match so far—a commanding 5-0 victory—making it tough to gauge their current form. On the CAF Champions League stage, Liyoli have yet to make a significant impact. This year, they will be determined to go further. Their upcoming challenge is a daunting one: a historic first meeting with the Orlando Pirates.

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates need no introduction. They are one of the giants of African and South African football. Last year, the club reached the CAF Champions League semi-finals, losing out to Egypt's Pyramids. This season, they've started strongly, sitting seventh in the league with 9 points from five matches. A major highlight has been their recent MTN8 Cup triumph, where they edged out Stellenbosch in the final. The Pirates are in excellent form, unbeaten in their last six outings, and come into this tie as clear favorites.

Key facts and head-to-head

Orlando Pirates are unbeaten in their last 6 matches.

15 of Orlando Pirates’ last 17 matches have ended with under 2.5 goals.

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides.

Liyoli vs Orlando Pirates match prediction

Orlando Pirates enter this fixture as the overwhelming favorites. The South Africans are in great shape, riding an unbeaten streak, fresh off a trophy win, and already in full competitive rhythm. Liyoli, meanwhile, are just kicking off their season and lack experience at this level. The gap in class and preparation is clear, so expect the Pirates to deliver a confident performance and take a big step toward the next round. My pick for this match is over 3 goals at odds of 1.53.