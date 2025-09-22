RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Siwelele vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 23, 2025

Siwelele vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 23, 2025

Football news Today, 03:56
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Siwelele vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 23, 2025 Photo: Orlando Pirates

The eighth round of the Betway Championship kicks off with a clash between Siwelele and Orlando Pirates. Here’s what you need to know about where and when to watch the match.

Siwelele vs Orlando Pirates: what you need to know about the match

Siwelele started the season with a 3–1 victory over Golden Arrows, but the team’s form quickly declined. In the following six matches, they failed to win, recording one draw and five losses. After seven games, they have just four points, sitting 14th in the standings with a goal difference of 3–9. In other words, they have not scored since the opening round.

Orlando Pirates are currently eighth in the Betway Championship table. However, they have played only five matches, with two more in hand. In the games they have completed, the Pirates have collected nine points. The team also secured their fourth consecutive MTN8 title and began their CAF Champions League qualifying campaign with a commanding 3–0 victory. Notably, they have won their last three matches with identical 3–0 scorelines.

Siwelele vs Orlando Pirates: when and where will the match take place?

The eighth-round Betway Championship fixture between Siwelele and Orlando Pirates will take place on Tuesday, September 23, with a 19:30 CET kickoff.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 10:30

  • New York 13:30

  • Panama 13:30

  • Toronto 13:30

  • Port of Spain 14:30

  • London 18:30

  • Yaoundé 19:30

  • Abuja 19:30

  • Cape Town 0:30

  • New Delhi 23:00

  • Sydney 03:30

  • Kiribati 05:30

Siwelele vs Orlando Pirates: where to watch the match online?

The Matchday 8 clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV.

Related teams and leagues
Siwelele Siwelele Schedule Siwelele News Siwelele Transfers
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Kaizer Chiefs legend shows great belief in Orlando Pirates star Football news Today, 00:52 Kaizer Chiefs legend shows great belief in Orlando Pirates star
Mabasa double seals Orlando Pirates perfect start in Africa Football news 20 sep 2025, 12:12 Mabasa double seals Orlando Pirates perfect start in Africa
Lioli vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 20, 2025 Football news 19 sep 2025, 12:33 Lioli vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 20, 2025
Related Tournament News
The return of Saleng and the ageless striker Grobler. The symbolic team of Betway Premiership round seven in South Africa Football news Today, 04:07 The return of Saleng and another Grobler performance. The symbolic team of Matchday 7 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 7 Football news Today, 03:30 Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 8
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 7 Football news Yesterday, 10:55 Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 7
Kaizer Chiefs call former Angola coach Football news 20 sep 2025, 08:08 Kaizer Chiefs call former Angola coach
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Durban City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 20, 2025 Football news 19 sep 2025, 13:40 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Durban City: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 20, 2025
Grobler beats Chiefs as Nabi leaves after first defeat. The symbolic team of Matchday 6 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports Football news 18 sep 2025, 07:54 Grobler beats Chiefs as Nabi leaves after first defeat. The symbolic team of Matchday 6 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores