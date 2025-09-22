Siwelele vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 23, 2025

The eighth round of the Betway Championship kicks off with a clash between Siwelele and Orlando Pirates. Here’s what you need to know about where and when to watch the match.

Siwelele vs Orlando Pirates: what you need to know about the match

Siwelele started the season with a 3–1 victory over Golden Arrows, but the team’s form quickly declined. In the following six matches, they failed to win, recording one draw and five losses. After seven games, they have just four points, sitting 14th in the standings with a goal difference of 3–9. In other words, they have not scored since the opening round.

Orlando Pirates are currently eighth in the Betway Championship table. However, they have played only five matches, with two more in hand. In the games they have completed, the Pirates have collected nine points. The team also secured their fourth consecutive MTN8 title and began their CAF Champions League qualifying campaign with a commanding 3–0 victory. Notably, they have won their last three matches with identical 3–0 scorelines.

Siwelele vs Orlando Pirates: when and where will the match take place?

The eighth-round Betway Championship fixture between Siwelele and Orlando Pirates will take place on Tuesday, September 23, with a 19:30 CET kickoff.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 10:30

New York 13:30

Panama 13:30

Toronto 13:30

Port of Spain 14:30

London 18:30

Yaoundé 19:30

Abuja 19:30

Cape Town 0:30

New Delhi 23:00

Sydney 03:30

Kiribati 05:30

Siwelele vs Orlando Pirates: where to watch the match online?

