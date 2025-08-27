The Premier League reminds of the inadmissibility of 'political' slogans amid recent scandals
The Premier League season kicked off less than two weeks ago, and already we've seen a wave of politically charged scandals erupting in stadiums. This prompted the Premier League to step in.
Details: Following the confiscation of pro-Palestinian symbols, the EPL issued clarifications to clubs, reiterating that any materials deemed "politically motivated" must not appear in stadiums.
Quote: "The Premier League has made it clear to all clubs that flags, banners, and other materials (including replica shirts and t-shirts) with potentially provocative content—including the symbols of countries involved in conflict, or those containing discriminatory, offensive, or politically motivated messages—must not be permitted.
While we value the diversity of our fan base and recognize that supporters hold various views on local, national, and international issues, we are obliged to uphold Premier League regulations.
According to Premier League guidance, fans are being informed that Israeli and Palestinian flags, banners, shirts, and other such symbols will not be allowed at matches for the foreseeable future," reads a statement from Everton, quoted by The Athletic.