Football news Today, 06:02
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
It appears that next season we will once again witness the legendary Jamie Vardy in English Premier League matches.

As reported by Nicolo Schira, the 37-year-old forward is close to extending his contract with Leicester for another year. His current deal with the club expires next month.

Vardy is not ready to retire and believes he can still contribute to Leicester's success in the Premier League. In turn, Leicester's coaching staff is pleased with the experienced forward's physical condition.

It is worth recalling that Leicester finished in first place in the Championship and returned to the English Premier League after a year-long absencethis season.

Vardy is Leicester's all-time leading goalscorer. In 464 matches for the club, he has scored 190 goals. This season, Vardy has netted 20 goals in 37 matches.

