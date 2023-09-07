The players of the Spanish national team trained without equipment

The Spanish national team trained without equipment before the match with Georgia, AS reports.

Yesterday, the Spanish national team flew to Tbilisi for a match against Georgia as part of the qualification for the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying. The team landed today, September 7. However, they had their first setback. The delegation forgot the inventory in Spain. Thus, the team has no boots, no gloves, no ball. In today's training, the team did without it.

It is expected that the inventory will arrive in Tbilisi only on Friday, September 8. On Friday morning, Spain will hold a final training session before the game against Georgia. The match will take place in the evening.

We will remind that after two qualifying matches, Spain is in fourth place out of fifth in its group. In the first match, they lost to Scotland with a score of 0-2, but beat Norway 3-0. Currently, it is Scotland that is on the first step, having a maximum of 12 points. After three matches, Georgia has four points and is in second place.