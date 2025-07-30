RU RU ES ES FR FR
The Pirates have a new captain at the helm! Nkosinathi Sibisi appointed as Orlando Pirates skipper

Legacy.
Football news Today, 06:35
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The Pirates have a new captain at the helm! Nkosinathi Sibisi appointed as Orlando Pirates skipper

Loyalty, power, reliability!

Details: The Unplayable portal reports that Orlando Pirates have decided to appoint 29-year-old central defender Nkosinathi Sibisi as the new team captain.

Sibisi has been with the Pirates since 2022, when he made the switch from Arrows to the Buccaneers. During his time at the club, he has racked up 102 appearances, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists.

In the previous season, Sibisi featured in 42 matches for Orlando Pirates across all competitions, finding the net twice. His consistent performances have established him as one of the team’s key figures, earning him the prestigious captain’s armband for the upcoming campaign.

The vice-captain roles have been handed to Mbekezeli Mbokazi & Tapelo Xoki.

Reminder: Orlando Pirates striker reveals ambitious plans for the season

