Orlando Pirates striker reveals ambitious plans for the season

Orlando Pirates are preparing for the upcoming season, and their striker has laid out bold ambitions for the campaign ahead.

Details: In an interview with iDiski Times, Tshegofatso Mabasa stated that he aims to break the club's goal-scoring record before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Quote: “I’m aiming for a very successful season, and I think I’m about 10 or 11 goals away. I want to reach that record before AFCON kicks off,” said the Orlando Pirates striker.

In total, Mabasa has scored 66 goals in 226 appearances in South Africa’s top flight. The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, in Morocco.

Reminder: Former Orlando Pirates legend Albert Malangu reflected positively on last season and expressed great excitement for the new one.