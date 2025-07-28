Orlando Pirates legend shares expectations for the upcoming season

Orlando Pirates finished last season in second place and delivered an impressive overall performance. Anticipation for the upcoming campaign is equally strong.

Details: Speaking to iDiski Times, former Orlando Pirates legend Albert Malangu reflected positively on last season and expressed great excitement for the new one.

Quote: “I’m really excited. If it were up to me, the season would start right now because I think the Pirates are going to be outstanding. Looking at the team’s performance last season—they did a fantastic job. We reached the CAF Champions League semifinals, finished just behind Sundowns in the league, and made it to two domestic finals,” Malangu said.

He also believes that with a few adjustments, the team could become untouchable. According to Malangu, Orlando Pirates have what it takes to beat Mamelodi Sundowns, and all the new signings are excellent additions to the squad.

Reminder: Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou expressed his satisfaction with the results of the team's pre-season camp in Spain.