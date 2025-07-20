"Satisfied with the progress." Ouaddou sums up Orlando Pirates' Spanish tour

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou expressed his satisfaction with the results of the team's pre-season camp in Spain, which concluded with a confident 2-0 victory over Granada. The heroes of the match were Patrick Maswanganyi and Relebohile Mofokeng, each scoring in the second half.

This was the Pirates' first win of their European tour: previously, they lost to Bolton (0-2), drew with Pafos (1-1), and played out a goalless stalemate with Las Palmas (0-0). Despite these results, Ouaddou highlighted the team's steady progress.

I have always believed in my players. Together with my coaching staff, we aimed to give them confidence, motivate them to deliver quality football, train diligently, and stay united. This win is an important step forward, especially in terms of the players' self-belief. We are eagerly looking forward to returning to Johannesburg to delight our fans. They're excited to see this new-look team in action, and we want to play for them, Ouaddou emphasized.

Additionally, after a short break, the team will begin preparations for their first official match of the season — the MTN8 Cup quarter-final against Polokwane City, which will be played on August 2 at Orlando Stadium.