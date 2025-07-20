Kodisang leaves Sundowns and returns to Europe

One of Mamelodi Sundowns' players is on the verge of departure—the club has agreed on a loan deal with a European side, and striker Kobamelo Kodisang is expected to leave the team soon.

According to FARPost, the player is not part of head coach Miguel Cardoso's plans and will soon head out on loan to a club in Portugal's top division for the 2025/26 season. This move marks another European adventure for the forward, who previously gained experience playing with youth squads on the continent.

To recap, the 25-year-old South African joined Sundowns just a year ago but was unable to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup. Last season, he made only seven appearances, recording two goals and two assists.