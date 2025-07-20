A new era. Siwelele introduce Lehlohonolo Seema as head coach

Siwelele Football Club, a fresh face on the South African football scene after acquiring SuperSport United's status, has announced the appointment of a new head coach ahead of the 2025/26 season kickoff.

The team will be led by 45-year-old Lehlohonolo Seema. The club revealed the news on their social media platforms.

From us, to you.



We’re proud to announce Lehlohonolo Seema as the new Head Coach of Siwelele Football Club. A new chapter begins. 💚⚪️#SiweleleFC pic.twitter.com/4ukB62Zn6t — Siwelele Football Club (@Siwelele_FC) July 20, 2025

"We are proud to present Lehlohonolo Seema as the head coach of Siwelele. This is the beginning of a new chapter."

This marks Seema's return to the South African Premier Division—he previously managed Sekhukhune United, steering them to a fourth-place finish last season. He also has stints with Golden Arrows, Polokwane City, and Chippa United on his coaching resume.