"The only fight Fury wants is against Usyk" - Frank Warren reveals Fury's secret wish for his final bout

The trilogy might happen.

This promises to be another historic event.

Details: In an interview with SkySports, 73-year-old promoter of former WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, the legendary Frank Warren, revealed the secret of who his client wants to face for his final fight:

"There’s always a lot of talk about a fight with Joshua, but that’s always been the case. The only fight Fury truly wants is against Mr. Usyk. Tyson wants to step into the ring with him one more time. He keeps talking about it," Warren said.

Fury and Usyk have already faced each other twice in their careers, with the Ukrainian winning both bouts by judges’ decision after going the full 12 rounds.

The first fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury took place on May 18, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Usyk won by split decision (115:112, 113:114, 114:113), becoming the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since 1999. In the ninth round, Usyk knocked Fury down.

The rematch occurred on December 21 of the same year, also in Riyadh, and Usyk once again claimed victory by unanimous decision (116:112, 116:112, 116:112).

