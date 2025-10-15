ES ES FR FR
Palmeiras vs Bragantino: Can Palmeiras Extend Their Winning Streak?

Palmeiras vs Bragantino: Can Palmeiras Extend Their Winning Streak?

Palmeiras vs Red Bull Bragantino prediction
Palmeiras Palmeiras
Serie A Brazil (Round 28) Today, 18:00
- : -
Brazil,
Red Bull Bragantino Red Bull Bragantino
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the 28th round of Brazil’s Serie A, Palmeiras will host Bragantino. The match is scheduled for the night of Thursday, October 16, with kickoff at 00:00 CET. Here’s a preview and betting insight for this fixture.

Palmeiras vs Bragantino: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Palmeiras have won their last three matches and suffered only one defeat in their previous ten games.
  • Bragantino, meanwhile, have managed just one win in their last six outings.
  • Bragantino have scored at least one goal in seven consecutive matches.
  • Palmeiras are unbeaten in eight straight home games, with six of those ending in victory.
  • Bragantino are winless in their last eight away matches, recording one draw and seven losses.
  • Both teams score over 1.5 goals in 70% of their matches this season.
  • Palmeiras have won 38% of their matches without conceding, while Bragantino have kept clean sheets in just 24%.
  • In their most recent head-to-head clash, Palmeiras edged Bragantino 2–1.

Palmeiras vs Bragantino: Match Preview

Palmeiras are in excellent form, having won their last three matches while scoring at least three goals in each. They’ve suffered only one defeat in their previous ten games. Currently sitting atop the Serie A table, Palmeiras are still in a tight title race. With twelve rounds remaining, their lead over second place is just three points.

In addition to the league campaign, Palmeiras are still competing in the Copa Libertadores and are set to face LDU Quito in the semifinals. Interestingly, a potential all-Brazilian final against Flamengo remains on the cards if both sides progress.

Bragantino, on the other hand, are further down the standings, battling for a spot in the Copa Sudamericana. After 27 rounds, they have 36 points and occupy ninth place. Their away form has been poor, going eight matches without a win. The team’s full focus is now on the Brazilian Serie A, as they’re no longer involved in continental competitions.

Despite an inconsistent run of results, they did manage to beat Grêmio 1–0 in their last outing, ending a five-match winless streak.

Probable Lineups

  • Palmeiras: Weverton; Fuchs, Murilo, Micael; Giay, Veiga, Pereira, Piquerez; Anderson, Mauricio; Roque
  • Bragantino: Cleiton; Hurtado, Henrique, Rodriguez, Vanderlan; Gabriel, Fabinho; Barbosa, Jhon Jhon, Fernando; Borbas

Prediction

Palmeiras are in superb form and will play at home against a side struggling to deliver results on the road. The hosts should have the upper hand here, and a home win looks like the most probable outcome.

